Raymond Berry, NFL Hall of Famer, Dead at 93

Pro Football Hall of Famer Raymond Berry -- a favorite target of Johnny Unitas -- has died at the age of 93.

The family of the Baltimore Colts great released a statement saying he passed away peacefully at his Tennessee home on May 25, surrounded by his loved ones.

Berry, out of SMU, was drafted in the 20th round of the 1954 NFL Draft ... and went on to play 13 seasons in the league, catching 631 passes (a record back then) for 9,275 yards and 68 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receptions on three occasions.

He earned six trips to the Pro Bowl and won two championships, including the famed 1958 game against the New York Giants.

Berry was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973. He was also named to the All-1950's team and was a member of the NFL's All-Time 75th and 100th Anniversary squads.

After his days as a great player, Berry went into coaching, starting with the Dallas Cowboys in the late 60s as a wide receiver coach, before hopping around the league until the New England Patriots hired him as head coach in 1984.

Coach Berry led the 11-5 Pats to a Super Bowl in 1985, where they were crushed by the dominant Bears, 46-10.

He coached the Patriots for 6 seasons.