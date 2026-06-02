A.J. Brown Called Out For A.I.-Generated Childhood Pic In Tom Brady Jersey

A.J. Brown couldn't be happier to be a New England Patriot ... but the superstar receiver is seemingly attempting to rewrite history just a bit -- 'cause his childhood pics showing him in a Tom Brady jersey were made with A.I.

Brown -- who was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday -- went to Instagram to address his new move ... questionably using a Diddy song to get the message across that he's "Coming Home."

The post included two snaps of a young Brown in Patriots jerseys ... but the only problem is the only way he would have had those threads is if he had a time machine, given he's 28 years old now.

When the Super Bowl champ was a tyke, Nike was not the NFL's apparel partner ... it was Reebok until the end of the 2011 season.

On top of that, the Patriots' wordmark across the chest wasn't used until years later in 2013.

Instagram made a note on the post ... stating some A.I. might have been involved in the creation of the images.

The factual errors didn't stop Brady and the Pats' Instagram account from showing love ... with TB12 himself posting hearts under the post.

No one's questioning Brown's excitement or his documented fandom -- he grew up a massive Pats fan, despite living in Mississippi ... and has long considered Brady his G.O.A.T.

The critics just think it's a bit weird to play something off like it's real when it's not.