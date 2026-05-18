Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Didn't Attend AJ Brown's Wedding

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts was NOT at the wedding of his longtime friend and current NFL teammate A.J. Brown, TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ that despite knowing each other for years and playing on the same team ... we're told Jalen didn't make the lavish beachside ceremony. However, it's unclear if he was invited.

Jalen's absence is interesting on a number of levels. He's known A.J. since high school and is the godfather to A.J.'s daughter, Jersee. Jalen tried to recruit A.J. to Alabama to play together in college, and pushed hard for the Eagles to acquire him a trade. But after 4 years together in Philly, there are rumors of a rift.

As we first reported ... A.J. married Kelsey Riley over the weekend at the Montage Laguna Beach.

Jalen wasn't the only Eagles teammate who wasn't there ... it looks like no current Eagles were ... though we did spot former Eagles player Darius Slay.