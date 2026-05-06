Jarred Vanderbilt's Finger Injury Leaves Thunder Players Revolted

Jarred Vanderbilt's dislocated right pinkie injury was so gruesome, Oklahoma City Thunder players looked nothing short of horrified at the sight of it ... with cameras capturing their stunned reactions in real time.

The Los Angeles Lakers player hurt his digit while attempting to block Thunder big man Chet Holmgren's dunk in the middle of the second quarter ... when his hand hit the backboard and knocked his finger backwards.

Look at the Thunders reaction to Vando’s injury. pic.twitter.com/KknAV1Yg2e @showtimeluka

The pain was immediate ... and Vanderbilt shouted out in agony as he hunched over and hid his hand.

As he walked off the court, OKC's Jalen Williams -- who did not play -- and Jared McCain couldn't hide their expressions ... and the whole bench was in complete shock.

It turns out Vanderbilt needed stitches to fix the ailment ... as the bone in his finger broke skin.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said he understood the severity of the incident due to Vanderbilt's screams ... and LeBron James added his teammate's reaction meant he was really going through it, 'cause he's "tough as nails."

"If Vando was in pain, then something actually really happened," James said. "So, it sucks."