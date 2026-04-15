Channing Frye Says LeBron James Focused on Winning, Not Age, In Playoff Series

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Age ain't nothing but a number as 41-year-old LeBron James enters the playoffs ... so says his former teammate, Channing Frye, who tells TMZ Sports the only thing on the King's mind right now is winning ... not Father Time.

All eyes will be on the four-time champion as L.A. prepares for its date with the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2026 postseason ... even more so now that Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves are out with injuries.

Frye -- who won a title with James on the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers -- explained the superstar's mindset ahead of a showdown with Kevin Durant and Co. ... and he said it really is as simple as scraping together some victories.

Of course, James has had enough success for 10 NBA careers ... but it doesn't mean he's cool with mailing it in at all just 'cause his team's short-handed.

There's hope Dončić returns from his hamstring ailment sooner than later ... same goes for Reaves, who is dealing with a strained oblique. Lakers coach JJ Redick said Tuesday both guys are out "indefinitely" and there won't be an update this week.

All the Lakers have to do is keep the season alive so there's something for Dončić and Reaves to return to ... and Frye isn't giving up hope on the Lakers' chances.

Even though LeBron's old as heck in NBA years, Frye said he refuses to count him out ... and he's expecting a ton of drama when the two teams hit the court.

The way he put it -- the Rockets HAVE to win -- and the Lakers are playing with free money.