Luka Doncic, LeBron James Visit Local Hospital During Day Off

Luka Doncic isn't letting his relationship woes stop him from putting a smile on other people's faces -- the Lakers' superstar made a surprise visit at a local hospital alongside LeBron James ... and the kind gesture resulted in some priceless reactions!!

Doncic has been going through some tough developments off the court lately -- TMZ Sports broke the story on Tuesday that his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, filed a petition for child support ... and he confirmed hours later they were no longer engaged and he's fighting for custody of their two daughters.

But he put all that on the back burner a day later ... when he hit up UCLA Health with the King to give gifts and memories to those throughout the hospital.

The patients couldn't believe they were in the presence of hoops royalty ... with several questioning if the interaction with James was a dream.

Doncic had a heartwarming interaction with a youngin named Malachi ... who drew pictures for the Slovenian baller.

They even shared a funny moment when they revealed their ages (Malachi is 7, Doncic is 27) ... and the kid made a 6-7 joke!!