Luka Doncic and Madelyn Cline Not Dating, Despite Speculation

Luka Doncic and Madelyn Cline can officially be crossed off the rumored couples list ... 'cause TMZ has learned there's absolutely nothing going on between them.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... they're not dating, and to take it a step further, they've never even met each other.

The speculation started after fans noticed the NBA superstar and the "Outer Banks" actress followed each other on Instagram, sparking romance rumors amid Luka’s recent split from Anamaria Goltes.

As we reported ... Luka announced Tuesday he's no longer engaged, telling ESPN he made the "tough decision" to focus on what’s best for their daughters.

We broke the story ... Goltes filed a petition for child support in the United States. According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, she moved back to Slovenia in May 2025, and their two young children -- including a baby born in December -- have remained with her.

The filing does not seek custody, only child support and attorney fees. Doncic and Goltes began dating in 2016 and got engaged in July 2023.