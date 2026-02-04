'Outer Banks' Director Jonas Pate Grabs Production Assistant on Video

Play video content

Director Jonas Pate's tense interaction with a production assistant on the "Outer Banks" set was caught on video ... and while it shows him grabbing her, it's not nearly as violent as it was initially described.

TMZ has obtained the exclusive clip ... which shows the P.A. walking through a room buzzing with activity, before passing in front of a camera and Pate.

The co-creator and director of the hit Netflix series grabs the P.A.by the arm as she passes him while carrying an object. That's when he appears to chew her out, and then Madelyn Cline joins the action.

It's clear Pate raised his voice, because everyone on set turns to look at the same time Madelyn jumps to her feet and intervenes. Pate had already dismissed the P.A., but the actress was still adding her 2 cents.

Our sources say the P.A. was walking in the wrong direction ... crossing in front of the camera sightline, which Pate had asked the P.A.s not to do.

We're told Pate constantly repeated "Don't walk this way," and he became frustrated -- but our source says he never shook the P.A., nor did he injure her.

We're told the P.A. was unhappy and taken aback after Pate grabbed her ... but she eventually went on her way.

However, a different source -- connected to the production -- tells us the confrontation between Madelyn and Jonas continued after this video.

Remember, when we broke the story back in October, sources told us Cline's costar Chase Stokes also got in between Pate and the P.A. after he shook and screamed at her. -- but there's no shaking, and no Chase in this portion of the video.