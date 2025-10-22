'Outer Banks' Director Jonas Pate Accused Of Grabbing and Shaking Production Assistant

The cocreator/director of "Outer Banks" put his hands on a production assistant and shook her while shouting in her face, and several of the show's stars had to intervene ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the show went back into production this week in Dubrovnik, Croatia. We're told "tensions were high" on the set, and we're told things came to an immediate boil when Jonas Pate grabbed the female P.A.

We're told that as Pate shook and screamed at her, Chase Stokes separated them and Madelyn Cline also jumped in to de-escalate the situation.

The Netflix show is still in production, but we don't know if the incident will affect future filming. The cast is shooting the 5th and final season.

Drew Starkey, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline on the set of ‘OUTER BANKS’ this morning in Dubrovnik, Croatia. pic.twitter.com/0HuPCtQ6yZ — starkey updated (@starkeyupdated) October 20, 2025 @starkeyupdated

Multiple production sources tell TMZ the incident was not "unusual behavior" for Josh. One source said, "It's about time that it's made public."