'Outer Banks' Star Madison Bailey & Girlfriend Unfollow Each Other

Trouble in paradise for "Outer Banks" star Madison Bailey and her girlfriend Mariah Linney -- 'cause the pair just hit that unfollow button on each other's IG profiles.

There’s no official confirmation on a split just yet -- but with Mariah posting some seriously cryptic quotes about being hurt on her Stories, all signs are pointing to a breakup.

One of the quotes Mariah shared hinted at some serious emotional fallout -- saying she wanted to speak up and make the other person feel what she went through.

The other quote was just as telling -- sending love to anyone whose year hasn’t gone as planned, and reminding folks that survival itself is an accomplishment.

So unless Madison decides to drop some cryptic quotes of her own -- or actually confirm things -- it’s looking like she may have been the one to pull the plug on the relationship.

On top of scrubbing each other from their profiles, fans have noticed Madison and Mariah have also untagged each other from their pages.

We have sources on both sides who are saying they might not be officially broken up ... but unclear what their relationship status is currently.

Madison and Mariah first linked up in 2020 after meeting on TikTok.