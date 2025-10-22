Who Is Jonas Pate? What To Know About The Co-Creator Of 'Outer Banks'

How Jonas Pate Created One Of Netflix's Most Popular Shows

Jonas Pate has been around in Hollywood for several decades now ... and he's had some pretty interesting times in the biz.

Pate has worn plenty of hats -- including director, showrunner, and writer -- over the course of his career, during which he created one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

We're going to take a look into the life and times of the producer ... and see how he was allegedly involved in a troubling on-set incident.

Jonas Is Originally From North Carolina

Pate was born and raised in North Carolina, and he'd head back to his home state while working on "Outer Banks," which is set in the state's coastal area.

Pate has a twin brother named Josh, who he's collaborated with on several occasions.

Jonas attended Princeton University, graduating in 1992.

Jonas Pate tied the knot with his wife, Jennifer, in 2001, and they later welcomed a son named Cooper and a daughter named Lilah, who eventually became an actress.

He's Worked in the Entertainment Industry for Several Decades

Jonas Pate kicked off his career in the entertainment industry in 1990, when he co-created the supernatural buddy cop series "Good vs Evil" alongside Josh, and he served as the show's executive producer and as one of its directors.

He later worked as a writer, director, and producer for various television series, including "Aquarius" and "Prime Suspect," among others.

Pate's also written and directed various films over the course of his career, many of which also featured Josh's involvement.

Pate's newest project, "The Runarounds," debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2025 -- and Lilah played a supporting role in the project.

Jonas Is Best Known for His Work on 'Outer Banks'

Pate co-created "Outer Banks" with Josh and Shannon Burke, and the series premiered on Netflix in 2020.

The show's focused on a group of working-class North Carolina teenagers searching for lost treasure.

The program's cast includes performers like Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, and Drew Starkey, among others.

The show's fourth season debuted on Netflix in October 2024, and the show's set to conclude with its upcoming fifth season.

He Allegedly Had a Confrontation With a P.A. in Croatia

Jonas Pate's behavior came under scrutiny in October 2025, when TMZ revealed he allegedly had a confrontation with a production assistant while shooting the fifth season of "Outer Banks" in Croatia.

We were told he allegedly placed his hands on a production assistant and shook her around while shouting at her, and multiple cast members -- including Stokes and Cline -- had to intervene.

Sources from the show's production also claimed Pate's past behavior on set had been particularly troubling.