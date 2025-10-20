Who Was Stacey Hatfield? What To Know About The Influencer

How Stacey Hatfield Made A Name For Herself As An Influencer

Stacey Hatfield built a sizable audience for herself through her presence on social media, where she promoted her personal brand and shared tips about natural living.

However, the influencer's career was cut short when she suddenly died -- just after she became a mother.

We're going to take a look into the social media figure's background and see what led up to her tragic and unexpected death.

Stacey Was From Australia

Stacey was born and raised in Australia, and she resided in Melbourne at the time of her death.

She eventually began a career as an influencer, and she founded Natural Spoonfuls, which served as a platform for her to promote her approach to toxin-free eating.

Stacey wrote a statement about Natural Spoonfuls, which was shared on the brand's official website, and claimed she started the platform to share the changes she made in her life to deal with the effects of various ailments.

In addition to running Natural Spoonfuls, the social media figure founded a content creation platform, Waffl, which was focused on creating and promoting food-related content.

She Had Tied The Knot Less Than A Year Before Her Death

Stacey's long-term partner was Nathan Warnecke, whom she'd known for nine years prior to her death.

The social media figure and her partner eventually decided to make things official between them, and they tied the knot in 2024.

Nathan penned a lengthy tribute to his late wife, which was shared on Natural Spoonfuls' Instagram account, and stated they'd said their vows on a white sand beach in the Maldives.

He also spoke extensively about her character and expressed his partner "made me the man I am today."

Stacey Died After Giving Birth To Her Son

Stacey's death was announced by Nathan, and he revealed she'd died after giving birth to their son Axel at her home in late September 2025.

Nathan wrote his wife had experienced an "unforeseen and extremely rare complication" after she welcomed their child, and she was subsequently transported to a hospital, where its medical staff unsuccessfully attempted to save her.

The social media personality's widower also added she'd died just two months before they would have celebrated their first wedding anniversary.