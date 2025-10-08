Who Is Fandy? What To Know About The Twitch Streamer

How Fandy Ended Up Streaming The Birth Of Her Daughter

There are plenty of ways to gain popularity on the internet these days ... and Fandy's tried more than a few of them out!

The internet personality's gained a solid following for her gaming and personal content -- which got seriously personal in October 2025.

We're going to take a look into the background of the streamer and see how one very special stream brought her thousands of viewers over a period of several hours.

Fandy Put Down Roots in a Streaming Hub

Fandy's real name is Cady, and she's currently based out of Austin, Texas, where numerous other streamers call home.

Fandy spoke about living in the Lone Star State during an interview with Connor Colquhoun -- also known as CDawgVA -- and said she was drawn to Austin primarily for its streaming scene.

Fandy stated part of the appeal of Austin was living in a place where "everyone's together" and streamers can easily connect.

Oh, and she also singled out the lack of state income tax as another reason why she moved to Texas.

She Made a Name for Herself on Twitch

Fandy started her career as a content creator all the way back in 2015, and she's racked up an impressive 370,000 followers on her Twitch account.

She's made a name for herself playing games like "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft," and she also creates content centered on her personal life ... more on that in just a bit.

She's also branched out to other social media platforms, and she's got hundreds of thousands of followers across her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Fandy's not afraid of letting her fans know what she looks like, either ... because she's active on OnlyFans.

Fandy Gave Birth on a Live Stream

About Fandy's personal life ... well, her fans got really, really involved with her home life in October 2025, when she live streamed the birth of her daughter.

The whole affair lasted for more than eight hours, and more than 50,000 viewers tuned in to watch the content creator deliver her child, according to People.

Also involved with the live stream was Fandy's husband, Adamax, who was present for the arrival of their daughter, whom they named Luna.