Honduran Influencer Jennifer Rivas Dead At 21

TikTok star Jennifer Nicole Rivas was found dead at her home in the capital city of Honduras, Tegucigalpa, on Wednesday.

The influencer's body was discovered at her residence, and authorities have cited natural causes as her cause of death, according to the New York Post.

The social media star's family said they suspect Rivas died from of complications from an epileptic seizure ... they said she had been taking medication for the condition.

She'd reportedly been hosting shows on Honduran TV channel CHTV, and she had around 113,000 followers on her TikTok account.

The influencer -- who went by Jenifer Rivas on her social media accounts -- had been studying journalism at National Autonomous University of Honduras prior to her death.

Her final Instagram post was shared on Wednesday, and she included several photos of her posing on what looked like a pickleball court.

Jennifer was only 21 years old.