David Cross Slams Comedians Performing At The Riyadh Comedy Festival

David Cross has made a career out of speaking his mind about various topics ... and he had some choice words for the comedians slated to perform at the Riyadh Comedy Festival, which kicked off last Friday.

The actor shared his opinion about the event, which features the participation of people like Pete Davidson, Whitney Cummings, and Dave Chappelle, in a message shared on his official website, and he claimed he was both "disgusted" about the situation.

David called out the performers for taking what he described as "blood money" to perform for what he described as "the most oppressive regime on earth."

The comedian specifically called out Chappelle, Louis C.K., and Bill Burr for agreeing to perform in Saudi Arabia and claimed he was seriously let down by seeing some of his "heroes" agree to appear at the event.

He also added, while he wasn't asked to take part in the Riyadh Comedy Festival, he wouldn't have if he'd been asked.

David suggested the complaints of the comedians appearing at the festival would never be taken seriously ever again ... which is pretty scorched-earth, if you ask us.