Streamer Fandy Gives Birth to Her Baby Live on Twitch

Twitch streamer Fandy gave blood, sweat and tears to her fans ... live streaming as she gave birth to her baby!

The broadcast went totally viral as tens of thousands of viewers tuned in for the life event ... an audience that seems to have included Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, who delivered a surprise message -- writing, “Fandy, best of luck and congratulations. Wishing you the best in this journey."

This is Fandy's first child with husband Adam. The child's name is Luna.

Fandy, 30, is best known for streaming about World of Warcraft ... something she's been into since 2015.