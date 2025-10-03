DDG Crowns Streamers Over Rappers at Capaholics Launch Party

Play video content TMZ.com

DDG and his Capaholics clique are officially open for business with their newly launched stream-a-thon, and kicked things off with an epic party in L.A. -- they're certifying their movement as the new wave!!!

TMZ Hip Hop's Trent Clark caught up with DDG last night on his Twitch stream ... minutes after he dropped his latest collab with PlaqueBoyMax, "No Dreads" but tells us straight up, streamers have surpassed rappers for top entertainment dominance!!!

Max is on the mend, after being hospitalized with a mystery illness, but DDG says they don't miss when it comes to the music -- and their unique way of making tracks on the spot.

We also asked about his decision to swear off smoking for the month of October, in an effort to regain his focus ... which he failed a few minutes later, thanks to the allure of Capholics' premium sponsor, El Blunto!!!

DDG has been versed in both areas of rapping and streaming for years ... in his book, that makes him double The King!!!

The party boasted all the Hollywood party fare trimmings ... an open bar, a spacious pool, even a mechanical bull, and DDG invited Real 92.3's DJ Tye Hollywood to spin the tracks and performed his latest hit, "Tight End," spontaneously during the party.

The Capaholics cemented their newly minted bond with custom jackets inspired by Black frats.

The exclusive merch had rapper Almighty Jay feeling a type of way for being left out, but "Love & Hip Hop" star Hazel-E mouthed off about the jackets ... she's a real deal AKA from Texas State University and they didn't look very "skee-wee" from her POV.

Judging from the way the Caps got to "stepping" in the jackets, they couldn't care less.