DDG Swatted Live on Stream, But No Arrests as Cops Investigate 911 Prank

DDG had his life tampered with when someone swatted the rapper/streamer during his paintball tournament -- and cops say they're actively looking for the culprit responsible!!!

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tells TMZ Hip Hop they responded to a call on Sunday afternoon along the 31000 Block of Charlie Canyon Rd in Castaic -- just north of Los Angeles -- reporting a male adult was brandishing and shooting a firearm, threatening to harm everyone around him.

DDG just got put in handcuffs and detained after being swatted during a paintball tournament 👀 pic.twitter.com/yL2S5kNP4e — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 11, 2025 @FearedBuck

Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, drew their guns, then cuffed and briefly detained DDG ... all captured on his livestream channel for his legions of fans to witness.

We're told no one at the location -- including DDG -- was arrested. After investigating the scene, deputies tell us they determined no details from the 911 call panned out.

Nobody had a firearm in their possession or posed a potential threat to the area, and DDG was eventually un-cuffed.

Deputies then conducted a field report for a fraudulent emergency call ... the Detective Bureau is currently investigating to discover the identity of the person responsible for making the fake call.

DDG's attorney and manager, Dimitri Hurt, tells TMZ Hip Hop ... "The anonymous caller fabricated a claim that DDG was armed and threatening people, which led to an unnecessary and heavily armed police response to a peaceful paintball live stream event. This reckless and malicious act disrupted the tournament, caused unnecessary panic among attendees, and put everyone present -- including law enforcement -- in harm’s way."

Dimitri continues ... "DDG, who was there simply to enjoy and participate in the event, was deeply shaken by the incident. Having officers respond under the false belief that you are armed is an incredibly distressing and traumatizing experience. We are grateful that no one was physically harmed, but the emotional toll and the damage to the event’s atmosphere were significant."

They're planning on cooperating with authorities as they sniff out the evildoer, no matter WHO they are!!!