DDG Fires Back at Soulja Boy and Ray J After Halle Bailey Legal Filing

DDG Soulja Boy & Ray J Are a Couple of Bums ... Who'll Never Get On My Level

DDG has been relatively mum about his ongoing issues with ex-Halle Bailey ... but he held a stream to thrash both Soulja Boy and Ray J for inserting themselves into his business!!!

The embattled DDG called the industry fake, but called Soulja Boy and Ray J even faker for trying to be streamers and clout-chasing off his domestic situation to build their viewership.

ICYMI, Soulja Boy promised to pummel DDG on sight after Halle filed docs accusing him of chipping her teeth and making her life a living hell co-parenting their 1-year-old son, Halo.

The "Crank Dat" rapper has since vowed to make a fairy tale porn by "sticking d*** in The Little Mermaid" -- but DDG blew him off as a breath of hot air.

DDG went on to inform Soulja Boy to pick a new hustle ... because his streaming numbers weren't cutting the checks!!!

Ray J also took it upon himself to "defend" Bobby V after noticing DDG's new single "what i prefer" was a sample of Bobby's classic track "Slow Down" ... and also sent some slick shots at DDG's first-week album sales.

Bobby V was brought into the stream via phone and claimed to be in the dark about the clearance, and Ray J further pressed DDG about the song on IG.

DDG says he not only had the sample cleared through the proper channels, but Ray J was just in his DMs begging to do collab streams.

It's been a wild week ... Halle Bailey was granted custody of her son and they'll be out in Italy for the summer while she films a movie!!!

