DDG Says Streaming Saved the Music Industry From Becoming Stale

DDG says streaming is the perfect way for artists to reinvent themselves nowadays ... because the usual music industry promotional hustle has simply become a snore, bore and chore all wrapped in one!!!

TMZ Hip Hop recently caught up with DDG and his new haircut out on the town in L.A., celebrating the release of "blame the chat" ... the 15-track album he recorded on live stream right in front of fans' eyes.

The album features Wiz Khalifa, Offset, Rob49, PlaqueBoyMax and many more, details fans were privy to as the songs were being recorded in real-time.

DDG tells us he's aiming to dismantle the mystique and secrecy of the music industry ... the element of surprise is a factor he says fans can do without!!!

Speaking of his chopped locks, DDG feels he's the anti-Samson -- he's doing better without the extra hair and expects to be on your feature film screen very soon.