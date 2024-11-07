Halle Bailey Deletes Social Accounts Over DDG Bringing Son on Kai Cenat Stream

At War With DDG Over Son on Kai Cenat Stream

DDG and his baby boy Halo were the latest guests on Kai Cenat's stream night -- a move unapproved by Halle Bailey -- and she told the entire world about it!!!

Halle Bailey acting like DDG took his son to the Hood 🤣



DDG took him to a $55 Million Mansion to get gifts from a Multi Millionaire



I bet if she go to Beyonce and Jay Z house and they go Live, she not gonna ask DDG is it ok pic.twitter.com/aJx6pCmjH4 — The Tube Feed (@TheTubeFeed) November 7, 2024 @TheTubeFeed

On Wednesday evening, Halle brought more attention to her child being the center of attention on Kai's stream -- where he was treated to a live baby shower in his honor!!!

Kai has millions of followers each night and Halle says her not being notified put her in a bad position as a mother. She later told the internet she's suffering from postpartum depression.

The internet overwhelmingly took DDG's side ... the couple broke up in October but fans have seen both parents share the nearly 1-year-old all over social media, so her POV felt like a personal attack on her ex.

Kai Cenat showed the Halle tweet to DDG and he pretended not to notice it💀 pic.twitter.com/2eOlF8A0ZH — Domain (@domainsdomain) November 7, 2024 @domainsdomain

It appeared Kai and DDG caught wind of Halle's social storm in real time ... but chose to keep things unproblematic.

After her opinion got blitzed in a landslide, Halle deleted her Instagram and X accounts and the stream continued without a hitch.