Halle Bailey Deletes Social Accounts Over DDG Bringing Son on Kai Cenat Stream

Halle Bailey At War With DDG Over Son on Kai Cenat Stream ... Deletes Social Accounts In Fury

DDG and his baby boy Halo were the latest guests on Kai Cenat's stream night -- a move unapproved by Halle Bailey -- and she told the entire world about it!!!

On Wednesday evening, Halle brought more attention to her child being the center of attention on Kai's stream -- where he was treated to a live baby shower in his honor!!!

Kai has millions of followers each night and Halle says her not being notified put her in a bad position as a mother. She later told the internet she's suffering from postpartum depression.

The internet overwhelmingly took DDG's side ... the couple broke up in October but fans have seen both parents share the nearly 1-year-old all over social media, so her POV felt like a personal attack on her ex.

It appeared Kai and DDG caught wind of Halle's social storm in real time ... but chose to keep things unproblematic.

After her opinion got blitzed in a landslide, Halle deleted her Instagram and X accounts and the stream continued without a hitch.

The couple said their break-up was amicable ... but the actions are saying it was not.

