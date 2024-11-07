Halle Bailey Admits Overreacting on Social Media, Praises DDG's Dad Skills

Halle Bailey has given herself time to woosah offline and is owning up to flying off the handle a bit 🤏🏽 on her ex-BF DDG after seeing her baby on Kai Cenat's stream without her permission.

Thursday, Halle returned to social media -- after deactivating her accounts last night -- not only admitting to overreacting but also acknowledging social media is not the place to air out her frustrations with DDG!!!

The superstar singer-actress had complained about her almost 1-year-old son being unsafe, but fans rejected that deposit, especially since Baby Halo was being blessed with an early Christmas -- courtesy of "Uncle" Kai!!!

Halle swallowed her pride and assured her rabid fan base that Halo was always safe with DDG ... and also thanked Kai for the gifts.

The lil guy has it made -- when we spoke to the platinum-selling rapper in January, he was shopping for Halo!!!