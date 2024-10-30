Halle Berry Inspires Halloween Costumes for Coi Leray, Halle Bailey and Tyla

Halle Berry films were top of mind for Coi Leray, Halle Bailey and Tyla this Halloween -- they all reimagined the Oscar winner in completely different costumes!!!

On Wednesday, all 3 superstar artists released their Halloween photoshoots at noon EDT sharp ... though it doesn't look to be a coordinated effort -- more like a coincidence.

Coi morphed into Halle's cult-classic "Catwoman" -- perfect stitching, cowling poses and all!!!

"The Little Mermaid" actress Bailey kept it close to the water and slid into a bikini ... as Berry's Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson character from the 2002 James Bond thriller, "Die Another Day."

Ironically, Tyla skipped playing in the "Water" -- and represented Bedrock as the seductive secretary "Sharon Stone" Berry portrayed in the 1994 "The Flintstones" film!!!

For her own costume, Ms. Berry decided to tackle a role she hasn't done just yet -- a magical witch to make her black cat Coco feel right at home.

