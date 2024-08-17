Halle Berry Seeks Sole Legal Custody from Olivier Martinez in Custody Battle

Halle Berry has reached a breaking point in her never-ending custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez ... she says their 10-year-old is suffering in a big way because of the conflict and she now wants sole legal custody.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Halle claims Olivier's "turbulent and detrimental behavior" has seriously impacted their 10-year-old son Maceo. She gets very specific in the docs, essentially saying the boy has serious behavior and learning problems that Olivier refuses to address.

Halle says Olivier has been a big obstacle in getting Maceo help, prioritizing soccer over school ... and the child has now fallen behind. She claims Olivier has refused to get his son a tutor because it would interfere with soccer practice.

She says when Olivier has Maceo for an extended period of time, he returns to her angry and combative. Halle claims Olivier tells the boy about their conflicts over child-rearing, putting his spin on it and it has taken its toll.

Halle concedes she's not a perfect person, but when it comes to parenting she has been exemplary. She says Olivier has been anything but.

The couple currently has joint physical and legal custody, but Halle is now asking the judge for sole legal custody, arguing it's the only way to get Maceo back on track. She wants the ability to make decisions related to education and therapy.

This custody war has been going on for years. The couple separated in 2015 after 2 years of marriage, but the divorce didn't become final until last August. Their fights have mostly been over child-rearing.