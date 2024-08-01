Halle Berry Claims Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez is Trying to Blow Off Co-Parenting Therapy

Halle Berry says her ex-husband isn't meeting the terms of their co-parenting agreement ... claiming Olivier Martinez is trying to take the summer off from co-parenting therapy -- and now she's asking a judge to force him to go back.

In court documents obtained by TMZ ... Halle says she and Olivier agreed to co-parenting therapy to resolve issues related to raising their 10-year-old son Maceo -- but, she says he recently decided to delay the therapy sessions until September so he can take the "summer off" ... without first clearing things with her or the therapist.

She says he bailed on July sessions to travel to France and wants to skip August therapy because his brother will be visiting ... but Halle wants the judge to force him to stick to the schedule laid out in their agreement, which includes therapy sessions and other requirements.

HB isn't buying his excuses about traveling to France and spending time with his brother because she says the therapy sessions are conducted via Zoom -- and can be done anywhere.

She adds there was a deadline of June 14 to finish their six joint sessions ... a requirement Halle says they didn't hit when Olivier decided to take the summer off.

Halle and Olivier were married from 2013 to 2016 ... though they only finalized their divorce in August 2023 after eight years. They only share one child.