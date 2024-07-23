Halle Berry Poses Topless with Cats For 'Catwoman' 20th Anniversary

Halle Berry is marking the 20th anniversary of her titular role in "Catwoman" ... by ditching her top and taking photos with a couple pussy cats.

HB just posted a series of pics, and she's topless and using two rescue kitties to cover up her exposed body ... particularly upstairs.

Halle's wearing nothing but some black panties and a black and silver cat eye mask ... which pairs nicely with the black and white felines in her photos.

"Catwoman" came out 2 decades ago on July 23, 2004 ... with Halle starring as Patience Phillips in the action thriller.

Halle says after all these years it's "STILL... meow!"

She's reflecting on the flick, of course ... adding, "It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!"

As for her feline friends, Halle says the kitties showed up in her yard one day ... and she's thanking a fan named Jee for rehoming them.

We gotta say ... 57-year-old Halle looks amazing here, and that's reflected in the IG comments.