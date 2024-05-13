Halle Berry Poses Fully Nude on Balcony for Mother's Day

Halle Berry took Mother's Day to the sexiest extremes ... she stripped completely naked to show the world her beautiful bod -- and butt!

Indeed, the actress bared it all in a photo posted Sunday by her boyfriend Van Hunt on his Instagram page -- and nothing was left to the imagination.

Gotta say Halle has never looked better while posing nude on a bedroom balcony with her shapely rump pressed against the metal grill design. You can also catch her breast as she stares into the camera while holding the railing with both hands.

Van had a sense of humor about it, writing in the caption, "happy Mother's day from the bottom... of my heart. ...oh s--t, i wasn't s'posed to post that! butt...u hav to admit thassa badass... mutha right there!"

BTW, if this pic looks familiar ... that's because you've seen it before. She posted a different shot from what is obviously the same shoot in April of last year -- only from the front.

For sure ... no one is gonna argue with that. Van is one lucky guy to have Halle. The couple started dating back in 2022 during the COVID pandemic and have been going strong ever since.

Both have children from previous relationships. Halle has a daughter, Nahla, and a son, Maceo-Robert. Van -- who is a musician -- has a son named Drake.

Meanwhile, last week, Halle hit the steps of the U.S. Capitol with a bunch of senators to spotlight a recently proposed bill seeking more financial support and resources to be put into research on menopause.