Halle Berry Finalizes Divorce to Olivier Martinez, Will Pay Major Child Support

Halle Berry's long road to finalizing her divorce to Olivier Martinez is officially over … after the ex-couple hammered out a formal custody and child support arrangement that has the actress paying big bucks.

Here's the deal … back in 2016, Halle and Olivier split after 3 years of marriage. The exes had one child, 9-year-old Maceo. They had a prenup, but the case still dragged on for years because there were some unresolved issues on custody and child support.

Fast forward to August 2023 ... Legal docs were filed in L.A. County Superior Court, which officially tied up the remaining loose ends on these issues. According to the new court docs, Halle and Olivier agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Maceo.

The docs also say Maceo will attend individual and family counseling. Halle and her daughter, Nahla, (from her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry), can sit in during the family sessions. But Halle’s current boyfriend, Van Hunt, is not allowed to participate.

Halle will have custody of Maceo Monday to Wednesday and Olivier will get him Wednesday to Friday, with some variations due to school closures. The pair will alternate custody of Maceo on the weekends.

As for child support, Halle has to pony up $8,000 a month to Olivier. She will also pay an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million.

It doesn’t stop there … Halle must also cover Maceo's private school tuition and 100 percent of his extracurricular activities, including soccer. She's also on the hook for Maceo's health insurance -- both medical and dental -- as well as any uninsured expenses.