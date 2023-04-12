Halle Berry Has Time of Her Life at Drag Queen Brunch

Play video content TMZ.com

Halle Berry clearly loves a meal and a show, especially when she can get in on the action ... as she did while having an absolute BLAST at a drag queen brunch!

The actress gave the crowd and the paid performers a Sunday to remember at WeHo's La Boheme Drag Queen Brunch ... showing up with her boyfriend Van Hunt and a friend for some good fun and grub.

Halle's certainly enjoying herself in the video, doing her best to grind out some moves with one of the performers -- and the crowd goes crazy over the rare sighting. Not everyday ya see an Oscar winner cutting loose like this. God bless those mimosas, right?!

It looks like the pro queens had no clue she was gonna be in attendance ... but that didn't stop them from snapping some pics with Halle after her impromptu number.

As you know, the 56-year-old recently rocked the Internet by posting a nude photo on social media -- some gave the actress a bunch of support, while a few trolls took misogynistic potshots.

