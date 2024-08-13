Halle Berry Wears Sheer Lingerie to Netflix Premiere Ahead of 58th Birthday

Halle Berry is leaving little to the imagination as she gets ready to celebrate another birthday -- she was sheer elegance in see-through lingerie while stepping out for her new Netflix movie.

Halle's turning 58 on Wednesday, and that number's never looked hotter than when she arrived in her revealing outfit -- yes, it still qualifies as a dress -- and it showed off every curve of her bod.

Halle pulled out the head-turning ensemble Monday night for the L.A. premiere of "The Union" ... showing she's still got the leading lady look after nearly 40 years in the biz.

HB is known for bringing the heat ... whether at an industry event or on social media. The actress made a splash at the end of July when she celebrated "Catwoman" turning 20 with a spicy pic ... posing topless with her 2 cats.

She has also posed naked for a number of Instagram pics taken around her luxurious abode.

While Halle looks as youthful as ever, the celeb has made it clear she isn't afraid of aging ... and even loudly declared her menopause status on the steps of Capitol Hill back in May.