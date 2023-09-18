Halle Berry Says Drake Reached Out To Use Slime Photo, Turned Him Down

Halle Berry is still firin' shots at Drake after using a pic of her covered in slime for his new song ... clarifying that he did reach out for her permission, and she said no way.

Folks have been chiming in all weekend about the cover art for Drake's new track, "Slime You Out," featuring SZA ... one fan asked why Halle's so pressed about a photo that's owned by Getty Images.

She had an answer --"Cuz he asked me and I said NO that’s why." She added, "Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do ! That was the f*** you to me. Not cool You get it?"

Halle went online shortly after Drizzy dropped the single Friday, cryptically shading him.

She said Drake didn't get her permission to use the photo of her from the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards -- "When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on!"