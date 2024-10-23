Halle Berry Wins Dispute With Ex-Hubby Olivier Martinez Over Co-Parenting Therapy

Halle Berry's going to like this ... the judge in her never-ending custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez sided with her in a dispute over their co-parenting agreement.

Here's the deal ... over the summer, Halle claimed Olivier was trying to take time off from co-parenting therapy, and she complained and asked the judge to force Olivier to go back.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge sided with Halle ... but did note Olivier had already complied with her request after she dragged him to court over the issue.

So, Halle's winning a small victory here.

Halle and Olivier were married from 2013 to 2016 ... though they only finalized their divorce in August 2023 after eight years. They share one child, 11-year-old Maceo.

The docs also say the judge is ordering both exes to refrain from discussing any child custody issues with their kid, or from making negative comments about the other or their significant others in front of the boy.