Halle Berry Says She Once Turned Down a Date With Prince

Halle Berry has made a shocking revelation ... She had a chance to date the late great Prince, but she surprisingly gave him the cold shoulder.

Halle was a guest on Monday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel when she divulged her juicy anecdote about Prince.

Jimmy kicked things off by asking Halle if Michael Jackson had directed Babyface to inquire whether she would go out with MJ.

Halle couldn't recall ... and then pivoted to her Prince story from back in the day.

She said she attended Prince's "Purple Rain" concert at Key Club in L.A., where she almost got to meet the legendary rocker.

She said Prince had someone deliver a piece of paper to her with a message that read, "Do you like me? Yes or no.”

Halle checked the "Yes" box, but Prince's assistant soon returned with another question from the musician: "Would you go out with me?'”

This time, Halle didn't check any boxes, but kept the slip of paper, leaving Prince dateless without ever explaining why she snubbed him.