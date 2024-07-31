Tiffany Haddish Used To Sell Her Panties, Pretended They Were Halle Berry's

Tiffany Haddish is a hustler ... because she used to sell her used panties online, under the guise they belonged to Halle Berry.

The actress/comedian revealed one of the ways she used to make money when she was struggling to make ends meet ... explaining her side hustle on the "We Playin' Spades" podcast this week.

Tiffany says she would post an ad on Craigslist back in the day, claiming to be Halle's housekeeper ... and she says folks would shell out $300 for panties they thought belonged to HB.

Instead, people were actually buying Tiffany's underwear ... and she says her fake housekeeper persona was known as Rosalinda. Now that she's rich and famous, Tiffany doesn't have to resort to such tactics ... and she actually knows Halle too!!!

Unclear if Halle knew about the scheme before Tiffany brought it up on the podcast alongside Nick Cannon and comedian Courtney Bee.