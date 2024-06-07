Tiffany Haddish Told Leo DiCaprio She 'Wanted To F***,' But on One Condition

Play video content The Howard Stern Show / Sirius XM

Tiffany Haddish once told Leonardo DiCaprio she wanted to shag -- but with one major condition ... which sounds a little controversial, even though she's clearly joking.

Speaking on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" Thursday, the actress recounted the first time she met Leo -- with her saying, "I told him, 'I want to f***, but only if you're in character from 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape.'"

As you may know ... Leo starred in the 1993 flick alongside Johnny Depp ... playing the role of Arnie Grape, a young boy with special needs.

Tiffany's confession left Howard humored and incredulous, telling her, "Get out of here. You didn't say that." But Stern's co-host, Robin Quivers, backed Haddish ... quipping LD was "cute even then as Arnie."

The "Girls Trip" actress took it up a notch ... joking she likes her men "with a little bit of a disability." While TH admitted she's still working on convincing DiCaprio to sleep with her, she acknowledged at 44, she's probably too old for him and not his type.

Leo's been dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti since last August, but with her recent birthday hitting the 26 mark, it'll be interesting to see if their love story keeps going strong.