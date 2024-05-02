Tiffany Haddish Says She Investigates and Contacts Online Trolls

Tiffany Haddish isn't turning the other cheek when it comes to trolls online ... instead, she turns the tables -- admitting she actually tracks down folks hating in her comments.

The actress/comedian spoke with the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Thursday ... and, she touched on all the negative energy haters have thrown her way -- something that appears to get to her, and which she actually retaliates against behind the scenes.

Haddish explains her comment section's full of bullies, and they've amped up their attacks in recent months, it seems ... so, she says she's started using a cheap background check tool to find out contact info and other dirty details for her social media tormenters.

TH says she made a fake account to find out personal info about her trolls before getting some of their phone numbers and ringing them ... a move she says leaves them shocked a lot of the time. Tiff says she also pulls their credit reports, police records ... everything.

The reason she does this ... to let people know they can't just say whatever they want on the internet without consequences. If anything, she says she serves as a reality check.

Of course, Tiffany's courted controversy over the years ... for a number of things.