Tiffany Haddish Hits Back After Getting Dragged for Being Amazed by African Grocery Store

Tiffany Haddish is facing some heat after visiting a grocery store in Africa and acting like it was the coolest thing ever ... which she clearly doesn't think she deserves.

The comedian/actress ventured out while visiting Zimbabwe -- where she made a stop at a local supermarket and recorded herself inside. While filming in the supermarket, Tiff expressed shock and amazement multiple times ... commenting on how beautiful and massive it was.

The implication here -- or at least how people took it -- was that TH couldn't believe how modern the grocery store was in an African country ... and the internet didn't take that well.

Several critics slammed Tiff for her reaction to seeing an everyday grocery store in Africa. Some even went so far as to call her names -- labeling her a "f***ing idiot," and others wondered what was wrong with Tiffany that she felt comfortable sharing this opinion.

However, Tiffany has since defended herself ... as she took to X to explain she was simply trying to demystify the portrayal of Africa. As she put it ... Americans are routinely told people are starving in Africa ... regularly being shown certain images that paint a certain picture.

She adds ... "We got here and I have been eyes full of tears finding out the truth. The media be lying. I thought I would share cause I know people in the USA that believe Africans don’t have anything."

In other words, Tiffany feels she didn't do anything but call out the inaccurate portrayal of African life -- and she thinks she was doing a positive thing here. She also made it clear she's thoroughly enjoying her visit to Zimbabwe ... noting she felt safer there than in Los Angeles.

Tiff went on to compliment the food as being natural, and encouraged folks to come see Africa with their own eyes.