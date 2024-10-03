Halle Bailey and DDG Split

Halle Bailey and DDG are no longer a couple ... the rapper just announced their split on social media.

DDG says ... "After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us."

Halle and DDG share a son, Halo, together ... and DDG says they will co-parent the child.

The former couple first went public with their relationship in March 2022 and now DDG says ... "I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared."

He adds ... "Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other."

DDG says he and Halle cherish the bond they've built and the beautiful moments they shared when they were together ... but now it's time for a new chapter.