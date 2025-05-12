Halle & Chloe Bailey Hit St. Lucia for Sisters' Getaway!

Halle and Chloe Bailey spent some quality sister time on the beautiful island of St. Lucia and splashed all the fun, under the Caribbean sun, on socials!

From bougie boat rides to sultry beach snaps, Halle, 25, and Chloe, 26, hit the sand and turned up the fun meter!

Discovered by Beyoncé in 2013, these two sisters have stolen the spotlight and continue to work their (mermaid) tails off ... a sister getaway is needed and well-earned!

Halle welcomed her baby boy Halo with rapper DDG in 2023 ... Check out this sweet shot of Aunt Chloe playing on the beach with her nephew!