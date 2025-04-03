Chloe Bailey's Wild Safari Trip to South Africa

Lions and Tigers, Oh My!

Amid her busy schedule, Chloe Bailey's taking advantage of her downtime in between gigs -- recently fleeing to South Africa for a wild extravaganza!

The singer took to Instagram to share her travels with a captioned post, "sittin on top of the world 🌍 making sure i’m grounded in nature anytime i can find a moment in between filming… where i’m the happiest."

Views for days ... Chloe elevated the trip with a monochromatic 'fit and aerial views of South Africa and all its beauty!

And obvi if you're gonna travel across the globe, you gotta hop in a safari tram and see the sights .. Check out this zebra selfie 🦓!