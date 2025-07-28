DDG Sets Record Straight on Viral Yacht Stream With BenDaDonnn, India Love Dating Rumors

... But About That Chick On The Yacht

DDG has been swimming in a labor of love as of late -- his friendship with fellow influencer India Love, that is!!!

We caught up with the "Blame The Chat" rapper at LAX on Monday and first things first, he cleared up his recent viral moment with his streamer bud BenDaDonnn.

ICYMI over the weekend, DDG and Ben found themselves in a viral debate after a woman partying on the yacht they rented appeared to lack the financial funds to hang in the affluent circle.

Some fans argued the woman didn't have to spend a dime as an invited guest, while others claimed brokies sink ships.

DDG errs on the gentleman's side and tells TMZ Hip Hop the yacht yawing was just a misunderstanding and the woman is invited back anytime. Cool people get to hang out in the cool waters!!!

DDG also clarifies that his relationship with India Love is still one of synergy and boundaries ... no they're not dating, despite the icy heart-shaped necklace he recently gifted her.

If it's any consolation to the "chat," India told us the same thing a few weeks ago.