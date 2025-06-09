Omarion Urges DDG & Halle Bailey to Respect Each Other for Their Son

Play video content TMZ.com

Omarion is all about love and harmony swirling through his bones and wants DDG and Halle Bailey to adopt the same mantras -- bad breakups didn't get invented with them!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with mighty O outside the annual Culture Creators event for BET Weekend, where he relayed a message of grace for the young parents.

ICYMI, Halle and DDG went to war in the courts last week, each accusing the other one of domestic violence and playing psychological games when it comes to their infant son Halo.

Omarion says it took 100/100 to create Halo -- not 50/50 -- and advised Halle and DDG to come to a place of respect and understanding in order to successfully co-parent the child.

The R&B star dealt with his own public split with his ex Apryl Jones several years ago -- a split that led to an entanglement within his B2K band -- but it's all water under the bridge for him!!!