Omarion Praises B2K History But Says They Still Aren't 'Close'

Omarion B2K Reunion Is a Natural Thing Won't Say We're Friends ... But We're Friendly!!!

Omarion and his B2K bros got to "bump, bump, bump" like old times at the recent "Millennium" tour last month ... an organic moment that could lead to more rhythm and blues -- or maybe not.

The TMZ Tour struck gold once again, spotting Big O maneuvering through Hollywood with his gal pal Natasha Graziano riding shotgun.

She's a motivational speaker who didn't appear to be on the clock ... but we're told they're just good platonic friends.

We asked Omarion about the B2K link-up and he says they just have so much history that reuniting was simply a natural thing.

Omarion with Lil Fizz, Raz B, and J Boog, sold millions of records and were marquee artists during hip hop's beloved "106 & Park" era.

They're far removed from their 2003 glory days though ... Omarion laughed off the notion that he and the group were close again, but y'know, these natural things can take baby steps!!!

