Omarion Praises B2K History But Says They Still Aren't 'Close'

Won't Say We're Friends ... But We're Friendly!!!

Omarion and his B2K bros got to "bump, bump, bump" like old times at the recent "Millennium" tour last month ... an organic moment that could lead to more rhythm and blues -- or maybe not.

The TMZ Tour struck gold once again, spotting Big O maneuvering through Hollywood with his gal pal Natasha Graziano riding shotgun.

She's a motivational speaker who didn't appear to be on the clock ... but we're told they're just good platonic friends.

B2K reunited once again to close out Millennium Tour 2025 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/tDPvgmai19 — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) April 28, 2025 @VibeMagazine

We asked Omarion about the B2K link-up and he says they just have so much history that reuniting was simply a natural thing.

Omarion with Lil Fizz, Raz B, and J Boog, sold millions of records and were marquee artists during hip hop's beloved "106 & Park" era.