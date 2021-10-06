Omarion Says Lil Fizz's Apology was Appropriate, Defends Lizzo

Play video content TMZ.com

Omarion says Lil Fizz owning up to his mistake in public was the right thing to do -- and seems ready to move past it ... something he also thinks needs to apply to Chris Brown.

The B2K singer reflected on the poignant moment from over the weekend with us at LAX, when Omarion got a mea culpa from his bandmate ... for going out with this baby mama a couple years ago, while still going on tour with Omarion around the same time.

Check out how he characterizes it now after the fact ... O says the apology wasn't necessarily expected, but firmly notes it was "appropriate" all things considered.

Still, sounds like it's all water under a bridge now -- seeing how these two guys will continue performing together as the Millennium Tour rolls on. Also, ya gotta figure Omarion knew Fizz would be saying sorry ... 'cause, c'mon, he's running point on this whole reunion.

Lizzo asked Chris Brown for a picture in new video:



Anyway, our photog also asked about another controversy that surfaced during the L.A. stop of the Millennium Tour -- namely, Lizzo catching heat for fangirling over CB backstage.

The ultimate question, of course, is do people need to move on and cut Chris some slack after the 2009 Rihanna beating -- something she herself appears to have moved past.