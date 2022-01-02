Omarion Hilariously Explains He is NOT the Omicron Variant

Play video content @omarion / TikTok

The Omicron/Omarion jokes have reached the source -- and the man (not the variant) is here to set the record straight about the difference between himself ... and a new strain of COVID.

The B2K singer/dancer took to TikTok for the start of 2022 with a PSA of sorts -- three of them actually -- for New Year's Rockin' Eve, which are all about how he is NOT the Omicron variant ... despite his name often getting confused for it, and some apparent bad reactions from fans.

I can’t stand y’all. 😂😂. Happy holidays. Sea moss up. 🌱 base up. Sun light up. Sending love & healing energy to all. ❤️‍🔥🎯✨#Omicron not #Omarion 🧘🏾‍♂️ ✨🙅🏾‍♂️🦠🥷🏾🔪 pic.twitter.com/7xDqEsmpoW — OMARION (@Omarion) December 25, 2021 @Omarion

Omarion starts his first video by simply saying ... he's Omarion, an artist, and not Omicron ... which means if you run into him on the street, you don't have isolate afterward -- nor do you need a negative test to dance to his music. 😂

His second vid is pretty similar -- but this time, he notes ... yeah, you probably shouldn't touch or get too close to him in general ... but that that rule has nothing to do with him being able to give anyone COVID.

There is nothing more healing than music or a good laugh. I’m thankful to be able to give people both…From the omarion dance challenge to being superimposed on the new variant, The internet is forever undefeated. While we laugh, stay safe and stay healthy. — OMARION (@Omarion) December 1, 2021 @Omarion

And finally ... Omarion gets (kinda) serious, by reading a letter he says his lawyers wanted him to spell out as a result of "confusion" on the internet. He again says he's Omarion -- the singer and entertainer -- and NOT the variant ... so keep the DMs chill and respectful.