India Love Picks Streamers Over Rappers, Addresses DDG Dating Demands

India Love Streamers Are Boomin' Over Rappers!!! Shoutout Twitch, Kai ... 💓DDG💓

India Love has been running the internet for a long time and according to her calculations, streamers are creeping on rapper's cool points!!!

The "Westbrooks" reality TV star tells TMZ Hip Hop her recent time spent at Kai Cenat's 'Streamer University' was well worth it ... she's been exposed to an entirely new audience of adoring fans -- and colleagues. 😉

India's amassed millions of followers across several platforms -- Tumblr, IG, OnlyFans -- but she says Twitch is her new baby and she's excited on what the future will bring.

Her channel got a huge uptick during Kai's 3-day house of madness with dozens of top streamers, including a Mr. DDG, who she was spotted with frequently at Streamer U.

India praised DDG's savvy but says they're just friends for now ... which sounds like a solid foundation for a relationship if there's one to be had!!!

