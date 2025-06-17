India Love Picks Streamers Over Rappers, Addresses DDG Dating Demands

Play video content TMZ.com

India Love has been running the internet for a long time and according to her calculations, streamers are creeping on rapper's cool points!!!

The "Westbrooks" reality TV star tells TMZ Hip Hop her recent time spent at Kai Cenat's 'Streamer University' was well worth it ... she's been exposed to an entirely new audience of adoring fans -- and colleagues. 😉

Kai Cenat tells Duke Dennis that he needs to settle down already as he’s always seen with India Love in the hallways 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ch2f3UInCY — Slatt♱ (@SlatDontMiss) May 26, 2025 @SlatDontMiss

India's amassed millions of followers across several platforms -- Tumblr, IG, OnlyFans -- but she says Twitch is her new baby and she's excited on what the future will bring.

India Love dancing on DDG at Kai Cenat’s pool party 😭🍑pic.twitter.com/BhIJPv2PVQ — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) June 8, 2025 @clippedszn

Her channel got a huge uptick during Kai's 3-day house of madness with dozens of top streamers, including a Mr. DDG, who she was spotted with frequently at Streamer U.