Sexyy Red Brings Out Latto, DDG, Rubi Rose, More for Star-Studded UK Residency

Sexyy Red flexed her star power in London over the weekend by headlining the inaugural residency of one of the city's hottest nightclubs -- all while Wireless festivities were going down!!!

The "SkeeYee" rapper was the star of the show at Tape for its 3-night introduction of their new artist residency series.

We're told Sexyy was the chief architect, curating every single detail ... and wasn't shy about sharing the spotlight with Latto, Yeat, Zack Bia, and Ben Da Don, new XXL Freshman Loe Shimmy, and old flames DDG and Rubi Rose, albeit on different days.

Each night offered a sold-out experience and bragging rights in the supposed U.S. vs. UK rap debate -- but Sexyy experienced the ultimate Eurotrip over the weekend.

Play video content

She hit the Wireless stage with Drake and they later celebrated with shots-shots-shots-shots-shots-shots after the show at the OVO star's "Health & Wellness" retreat.