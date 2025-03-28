Sexyy Red Gifted $5K Louboutin Cowgirl Boots From Country Singer Caldwell

Sexyy Red has a new pair of shoes ... and they're an expensive gift from a country singer she recently worked with.

TMZ obtained video of Sexyy Red being gifted a pair of $5,000 Christian Louboutin cowgirl boots ... courtesy of Caldwell.

Sexyy Red pulls up to their music video shoot for their collab, "Beer and Baddies," and Caldwell is waiting with the shoes in a gift box ... and he tells her he can be her "rich country baby daddy."

The Louboutin boots were well received ... just look at her reaction when he whips them out.

Sexyy Red and Caldwell are shooting the music video in Columbia, South Carolina ... and we're told they are close and have been hanging out and working on new music and different projects together.