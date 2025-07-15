Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Joyner Lucas Answers Skepta's 'U.S. vs. UK' Call With 'Nobody Cares' Diss

Joyner Lucas & Skepta RAP REVOLUTIONARY WAR ... U.S. vs. UK Nobody Cares That You Know Drake!!!

Skepta thinks UK rappers can outmatch U.S. rappers -- and Joyner Lucas is making him rethink that decision because, in his opinion, NOBODY CARES!!!

That's the name of Joyner's blistering diss track aimed at Skepta's bloody noggin, released on Tuesday, where JL went full Yankee Doodle Doo on his UK op.

Skepta had let his musket go bang a few days earlier with his "Friendly Fire" diss track ... a formidable effort, but fans are decisively handing Joyner the dub online.

Joyner ripped Skepta with lyrics such as, "You should of hit up of your friends, lil' b*tch, go call up Dave and Central, b*tch / For me, you gon' need the Avengers, b*tch, go tell 'em that Joyner done sent you, b*tch ... Nobody cares about how you and Drizzy are close / Or how you invented UK Rap, but still ain't top ten on your Coast, n***a!!!"

Drake invited Skepta onto the Wireless Fest stage over the weekend and was turbo-charged, as Drake had just proclaimed London lyricists to be "the best in the world" ... clearly Joyner's not buying it.

We want to remain neutral but anyone with ears can hear that Joyner totally took this round.

Don't worry, Skepta ... there's always the Brit Awards!!!

