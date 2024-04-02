Joyner Lucas Says Record Label Falsely Promised Cardi B, Bruno Mars Collabs

Joyner Lucas is looking back at his stint on a major record label with deep regret ... he says his experience was mostly clouded with empty promises!!!

While venting on Math Hoffa's "My Expert Opinion," Joyner and his longtime manager/business partner Drew recalled the time they were courted by Atlantic Records ahead of signing in 2016.

They also claim it took them forever to get paid -- money falling slowly like confetti isn't exactly worth celebrating!!!

Joyner admits he was beyond geeked when he signed with Atlantic, but only released one project with the label, and then bounced a few years later.

He's now calling Atlantic's recruitment a big 'ol sham ... Joyner and Drew both claim the label used love-bombing tactics to trick him into inking the contract.

Joyner says Atlantic execs told them it would be easy to get some of the label's biggest stars -- such as Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars -- in the studio, but, of course, it never happened!!!

Joyner's nabbed some blockbuster collabs throughout his career ... folks like Eminem, J. Cole and Chris Brown. Even Jelly Roll appears on his newest album "Not Now I'm Busy," but none of those guys are signed to Atlantic.